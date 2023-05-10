Israel and Palestinian militants exchange heavy cross-border fire over Gaza

Heavy cross-border firing took place between the Israeli army and Palestinian militants on Wednesday, in which 20 Palestinians lost their lives in a span of two days as the coastal territory remained hit by the worst escalation of violence in months.

Smoke rose from the coastal area after Israel stated that the army is targetting the militant group's rocket launch sites.

The health ministry of Gaza said that five people died, a day after Israeli strikes over the Palestinian territory killed 15.

Sirens blared in Tel Aviv issuing a warning of incoming rocket fire in areas close to the border, reported AFP, as per the army.

ALSO READ | Palestine says Israeli forces killed teen in West Bank raid

Dozens of projectiles were fired in Gaza, reported AFP while the Palestinian militant factions, in a joint statement, said "hundreds of rockets" were launched.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is "ready for the possibility of an expanded campaign and harsh strikes against Gaza," in a meeting with local leaders near the coastal territory.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service stated that no immediate reports were received by them of casualties.

Rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system above the coastal city of Ashkelon and in the South, according to AFP photographers.

The latest escalation in violence took place a day after three top Palestinian militants and 12 others, which included four children, were killed in Israeli strikes over Gaza, as per a health ministry toll.

WATCH | Israel PM says any escalation will meet 'crushing response,' IDF ready to act on more than one front On Wednesday, Israel's military said the strikes included firing on militants "who were travelling to a rocket launch site in the city of Khan Yunis" in southern Gaza.

On Tuesday, the militants vowed to retaliate as Israel warned its residents, who were living near the border, to stay in close vicinity of bomb shelters.

Before the exchange of fire that took place on Wednesday, the bustling shops of Gaza were closed.

Residents in Gaza "expect the worst", said Monther Abdullah, aged 50. "Everyone feels anxious and people aren't on the street much. I definitely feel like there's a war coming, and there's tension and fear, whether here or there," he added.

The latest exchange of fire took place on the second anniversary of the 11-day war fought between Israel and Gaza militants.

On Wednesday, Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou said, "The strikes of the unified resistance are part of the process of responding to the massacre committed by (Israel)."

Israel and the United States consider Hamas and Islamic Jihad as terrorist organisations.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.