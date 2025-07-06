/Israel agrees to Qatar talks on Gaza truce — but slams Hamas’s 'unacceptable' demands

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was sending a negotiating team to Qatar Sunday for talks on a truce in Gaza, but rejected Hamas's earlier ceasefire proposals.

"The changes that Hamas is seeking to make in the Qatari proposal were conveyed to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel," said a statement from his office.

"In light of an assessment of the situation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that the invitation to proximity talks be accepted and that the contacts for the return of our hostages – on the basis of the Qatari proposal that Israel has agreed to – be continued," the statement added.

"The negotiating team will leave tomorrow (Sunday) for the talks in Qatar."

Hamas announced late on Friday that it was ready to start talks "immediately" on a US-sponsored proposal for a Gaza ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump has been making a renewed push to end nearly 21 months of war in Gaza, and Netanyahu is due in Washington for talks with him on Monday.

Trump has vowed to be tough on Netanyahu as he hopes to use the momentum from the truce between Iran and Israel to secure a ceasefire in the devastated Palestinian territory, too.