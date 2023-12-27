Israel acts wherever it has to, army chief says after Syria strike

Israel's military chief, asked on Tuesday about a reported Israeli strike that killed a senior adviser in Iran's Revolutionary Guards in Syria, declined to comment but said Israeli forces work throughout the region.

An Israeli air strike outside the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday killed a senior adviser in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, three security sources and Iranian state media said.

Gravitas | Sayyed Reza Mousavi: Iran's senior commander killed in Israeli airstrike × "I will not comment on various actions we take. The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is working together with other security organizations throughout the Middle East, within the borders of the state, around the borders of the state," Herzi Halevi told reporters near Gaza when asked about the strike.

"We take whatever action necessary to make it very clear that we are very determined to defend the country, are willing to go far," Chief of the General Staff Halevi said.