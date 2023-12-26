Internet, phone services again disrupted across Gaza, Israel says war will last 'for many more months'

The Palestinian telecommunications company Paltel said on Tuesday (Dec 26) that internet and telephone services were cut again across the war-torn Gaza Strip. The company announced the fourth such breakdown since the war began on October 7.

The company said: "We regret to announce a complete breakdown of fixed telecommunications and internet services in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing offensive."

Meanwhile, Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday that the war with Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip will last "for many more months".

At a televised press conference, Halevi said that the war "will continue for many more months, and we will work with different methods so that our achievements are preserved for a long time".

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the war broke out on October 7. The United Nations has raised concerns and said it was "gravely concerned" by Israel's continued bombardment of the central Gaza Strip. The UN also urged Israeli forces to take all available measures to protect civilians.

The UN Human Rights Office said all attacks had to adhere to international humanitarian law.

"We are gravely concerned about the continued bombardment of Middle Gaza by Israeli forces," rights office spokesman Seif Magango said in a statement.

"It is particularly concerning that this latest intense bombardment comes after Israeli forces ordered residents from the south of Wadi Gaza to move to Middle Gaza and Tal al-Sultan in Rafah."

The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said Tuesday at least 20,915 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory. The ministry said another 54,918 people have been wounded in more than 11 weeks of fighting.

Meanwhile, Israel's military said on Tuesday that an anti-tank missile fired by the Lebanese Hezbollah group wounded nine soldiers. The military said that they rescued a civilian who was injured in another cross-border strike.

One of the soldiers was in "serious condition", the army said, after the group was hit when rescuing the civilian injured by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon amid the Gaza war.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.