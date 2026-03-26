/Israel accused of using white phosphorus in Lebanon; researchers cite evidence

Human Rights Watch (HRW) researchers accused Israel of using white phosphorus in Lebanon, citing verified evidence of images and videos. The New York-based rights group said that they have verified that Israel is using the chemical weapon in south Lebanon, reigniting concerns over potential violation of the laws of war.

According to a Guardian report, the researchers identified at least eight images in which airburst artillery shells could be seen dispersing white phosphorus over residential areas in the town of Yohmor during the early days of the conflict in Gaza. When the M825-series 155mm artillery projectile bursts, a distinct knuckle-shaped plume could be seen as it expels its felt wedges containing white phosphorus.

Reportedly, the Israeli forces used white phosphorus between October 2023 and November 2024 to “burn down fields for visibility, so that people or Hezbollah militants don’t hide under the trees,” said Ahmad Beydoun, an architect and PhD researcher at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.

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Meanwhile, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, last week avoided responding to HRW’s allegations, saying “We do everything we can to minimise civilian casualties.” He added, “That’s why we actually asked the people from southern Lebanon, south of the Litani, to move to the north, to avoid civilian casualties.”

Amid the recent war with Iran and Hezbollah, Israeli forces have bombed roads, petrol stations, bridges, and medical centres as part of their efforts to isolate south Lebanon from the rest of the country.

What is white phosphorus?

White phosphorus is a chemical substance that ignites when exposed to oxygen when dispersed in artillery shells, bombs and rockets. It burns at up to 800 degrees Celcius and releases thick smoke. Several military forces use it as a smokescreen to conceal the movements of troops, mark targets, or illuminate terrain at night. However, its use in civilian areas is controversial, with some claiming it is illegal due to its serious effects. The chemical can ignite fires, emit toxic fumes and can result in serious burns. Its widespread use has also been linked to environmental damage, including burned farmland, forest destruction, and long-term soil contamination with harmful substances like heavy metals.