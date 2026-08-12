/Israel accused of deliberately starting wildfires in South Lebanon | Gravitas

A new dispute over the Golan Heights is putting Israel's control of the strategic Syrian territory back under the international spotlight. At the same time, Israel is facing accusations of fuelling environmental destruction in southern Lebanon where repeated fires have reportedly scorched forests, farmland and olive groves.

In Lebanon, firefighters and residents accuse the Israeli military of triggering wildfires with its munitions and drones.

Near Khiam in southern Lebanon, Israeli forces reportedly dropped flares over a wooded area, setting vegetation ablaze. When firefighters moved in to contain the flames, an Israeli drone strike landed nearby, allegedly forcing them to retreat.

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First responders and residents in other parts of southern Lebanon have reported similar incidents, describing fires in dry woodland, scrub and agricultural areas.

Environmental groups say the damage threatens forests and biodiversity already affected by years of conflict.

Israel has previously said Hezbollah uses wooded areas as cover for fighters and tunnels.

And the focus now shifts north to the Golan Heights.

Colombia’s newly elected right-wing President, Abelardo de la Espriella has recognised Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights. The South American country becomes only the second country after the United States to take that position.

Syria has condemned the move as a violation of the United Nations charter. The UN considers Israel's annexation of the Golan Heights illegal under international law.

Israel captured the territory from Syria during the 1967 six-day war. Syria attempted to retake it during the 1973 war but failed.

Israel expanded its military presence beyond the Golan ceasefire line in 2024, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

Israel says security and historical claims justify its control. The territory also carries enormous strategic value.

The Golan Heights overlooks northern Israel and also provides a major vantage point into Syria with Damascus roughly 60 kilometres away.

The plateau also sits near key water sources, including the Sea of Galilee and the Upper Jordan river basin, the main freshwater resources for Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly defended Israel's claim over Golan Heights.

In a video post on X, Netanyahu said the Israeli flag would remain over Golan Heights because, in his words, “This is Israeli land.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has called Colombia's decision “historic” and said Israel will push other countries to recognise its sovereignty over the territory.

The dispute comes as Israeli officials warn of growing security tensions with Syria, raising questions about the future of the Golan Heights and the wider region.