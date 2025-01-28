The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist organisation released a video of German-Israeli hostage Arbel Yehoud on Monday (Jan 27) held in the Gaza Strip.

In the video, the young woman assures her family that she is doing well and will return home "like the other women". Yehoud's release has been announced for Thursday as part of a new ceasefire agreement in the Gaza war.

Isreal denounces release of videos as ‘psychological warfare’

Palestinian extremist group Hamas has a history of releasing videos of hostages in their custody, which Israel denounces as psychological warfare.

According to the ceasefire deal, Yehoud should have been released over the weekend, as she is a civilian, however, Hamas instead released four IDF surveillance soldiers: Naama Levy, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Liri Albag.

Israel announced Sunday night that the dispute over Yehoud’s release had been resolved, with the terror group set to release six hostages in two batches this week, including Yehoud and the last remaining surveillance soldier, Agam Berger.

Yehoud was abducted on October 7, 2023

Yehoud, 29, was abducted along with her boyfriend from their home in the Israeli kibbutz of Nir Oz during the devastating October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel carried out by Hamas and other militants.

Her brother, who also lived in the community near the Gaza Strip, was killed during the terrorist attack.

18 hostages alive, 8 dead

Israel said Monday that Hamas finally sent a list detailing the conditions of the remaining hostages, which showed that 18 of the 26 remaining hostages still to be freed are alive and eight are dead, but did not specify other details.

Government spokesman David Mencer conveyed the Hamas information to journalists on Monday.

As part of the initial phase of the agreement, 33 hostages are being released, which includes the seven hostages who have already been freed since the deal took effect on January 19.

