/Islamabad court blocks 27 Pakistani YouTube channels over alleged anti-state content

An Islamabad court on Tuesday (Jul 8) ordered the blocking of 27 popular channels on YouTube after a request by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The channels, including those of prominent Pakistani journalists, were banned for allegedly disseminating anti-state content, according to Pakistani media reports. The move was based on an inquiry initiated on June 2 over content considered harmful to national security. According to the two-page court order, the investigating officer was heard in detail, and the evidence gathered was carefully examined.

Following a petition submitted by the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency, Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah issued the order, directing authorities to immediately take action against the identified channels based on evidence presented by the FIA.

The judge concluded that the material in question potentially constitutes a punishable offence under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

YouTube profiles included those of journalists Matiullah Jan, Asad Toor, Siddique Jan, Orya Maqbool Jan, Arzoo Kazmi and Habib Akram. It also included several channels affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to the petition, the channels were engaged in spreading disinformation, fake news, and content deemed inflammatory and insulting towards state institutions and senior officials, Samaa TV reported. It further added that such material could incite fear, hatred, and mistrust among the public, posing a threat to public order and national security.

“The content published on these platforms is highly inflammatory, derogatory, and incites hatred against the army, judiciary, and other state institutions,” the petition claimed.

Following an investigation into the matter and examination of the evidence, the court concluded that the content constitutes offences punishable under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Penal Laws of Pakistan.