Isla McNabb: Two-year-old genius is now Mensa's youngest member

A two-year-old toddler, Isla McNabb, from Kentucky, United States became the youngest ever member of Mensa, which is the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world. Mensa International is a non-profit organisation open to people who score at the 98th percentile or higher on a standardised, supervised IQ or other approved intelligence test. A report said that McNabb tested in the 99th percentile for the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scales.

Young McNabb is now in the top one per cent of smartest people in the world. People can only guess what this genius child will do in future.

As per a report by the Washington Post, McNabb's parents Jason and Amanda decided to get their daughter's IQ tested. The report mentioned that McNabb started naming objects around the house with toy letters.

Jason and Amanda said that their daughter was absolutely accurate while naming household items, such as chairs, the sofa and the TV. She apparently spelt out C-A-T next to the family cat.

They tested her further trying out words, colours, etc. They also taught her how to say and pronounce each letter and then have her words. As per the report, the two-year-old baby sailed through every test.

As quoted by the website Courier Journal, Dr Ed Amend, the Lexington psychologist who performed Isla's test, spoke about his experience. Dr Amend said it is rare for children under four to be tested, but that it is important to foster the abilities of gifted youth.

He said, "A lot of parents underestimate how bright their kid is. They acquaint the word giftedness with genius. They think because their kid isn't doing calculus, they must not be gifted."

