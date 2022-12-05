ISIS-K claims responsibility for attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul

The Islamic State (IS) on Sunday took responsibility for an attack on the embassy of Pakistan in Kabul, in which the Charge d’Affaires was able to escape safely, however, the guard was injured critically.

The terror group’s Khorasan chapter (ISIS-K), in a statement released in Arabic on social media, said that the ambassador and his guards were attacked by two of its members who were armed with “medium weapons and snipers” in the embassy’s courtyard on Friday. The Foreign Office (FO) stated that the claims made by ISIS-K about the attack on the embassy are being verified by the officials.

“Independently and in consultation with the Afghan authorities, we are verifying the veracity of these reports,” stated the Foreign Office said. “This notwithstanding, the terrorist attack is yet another reminder of the threat that terrorism poses to peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region,” it added.

“We must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace,” it further said. The FO reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to combat terrorism. Two unidentified gunmen had attacked Charge d’Affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani while he was strolling in the compound of the Pakistan embassy. His guard suffered critical injuries in the attack.

The injured guard was lifted by the helicopter and is now receiving treatment in the hospital. Pakistan had summoned Afghanistan’s Charge d’Affaires on Friday and had conveyed to him its concern over the attack on the embassy.

The Pakistan government called for the apprehension of the perpetrators of the attack and stated that an investigation must be launched immediately into the breach in the security of the embassy and the necessary action must be taken to ensure that there is no breach in the security of the diplomatic premises.

Interim Afghanistan government’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said that he strongly condemns the attack on Nizamani.