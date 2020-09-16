Is the US-brokered Abraham Accord a regional front against Iran?

Will Trump's plan bring peace in West Asia? There is no doubt that this deal is a win-win for all parties involved. But what is the future of Palestine? And will this end the spiral of violence in the region?

Could it be that Trump's deal is not about the Israel- Palestine dispute at all, but is about taking on Iran?

Three decades ago, Israel established ties with an Arab neighbour. On Tuesday, it made two more friends in the south lawn of the White House - a historic event. After the signing of the Abraham Accord, brokered by the US, West Asia has re-aligned.

Israel, the chief benefactor of this new deal is promising peace. But the Palestinians are wary, for they believe that they are getting the short end of the stick. As leaders gathered in Washington, people in Ramallah took to the streets. They say the Abraham accord awards Israeli occupation.

The Arabs are trying to strike a balance, with the foreign minister of the UAE choosing his words carefully. He backed a two state solution, even when the phrase seems to be losing diplomatic currency.

A common regional front

Tuesday's deal is the first agreement between Israel and Arab states since 1994 when Israel established diplomatic ties with Jordan. A union of Israel, UAE, and Bahrain, alongside the US could be a move to contain Iran. With this deal, Israel has joined hands with the Gulf's Sunni Arab monarchies. Iran, on the other hand, is dominated by Shiites.

With the Abraham accord, US President Donald Trump has managed to build a common regional front against Tehran. Trump's next move could be to add Saudi Arabia into this new alliance. The president has already promised to bring Riyadh onboard.

Palestine doesn't get anything from this re-alignment, and has been demanding an end to the devastating 13-year-long blockade of Gaza.

And with new allies by his side, it doesn't look like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will concede even an inch of territory. Already, violence is on the rise in the disputed territories. Hours after the deal was signed, the Israeli military carried out a series of air raids on the Gaza strip. The Hamas is threatening to hit back at Israel. West Asia now has new challenges.