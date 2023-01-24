Is Jeff Bezos selling Washington Post to buy NFL team?

After reports of Jeff Bezos selling the Washington Post started doing rounds, sources close to the Amazon founder confirmed a media outlet that the chief has no plans to sell the paper. In a conversation with CNN, a source said Bezos told the paper’s senior staff during private meetings that he had no such plans. Last week, Bezos also visited the Post newsroom and met with staff.

This came after New York Post reported that Bezos is likely to sell the American newspaper Washington Post to buy the football team Washington Commanders.

The Amazon founder, one of the world's richest people, bought the Washington Post in 2013 for a whopping $250 million. Since then, the business has expanded substantially. However, even if the sources denied the reports of the Post getting sold by Bezos, his love for the Washington Commanders NFL Team was quite evident in his conversation with CNN in November 2022.

When asked whether Bezos is looking to buy the team, he said, “Yes, I’ve heard that buzz" and pointed out that he “grew up in Houston, Texas, and I played football growing up as a kid.”

“It is my favorite sport,” he said in the interview adding, “So we’ll just have to wait and see.”

The owner of Washington Commanders, Daniel Snyder, is presently facing allegations of a toxic work environment and creating a "culture of fear." The Commanders is the most renowned football franchise and the team has also won three Super Bowls in 1983, 1988 and 1992.

According to earlier reports, Amazon while joining the likes of Microsoft, Twitter and Meta is planning to lay off over 18,000 employees as the global economic outlook continues to look bleak.

"Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so," Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said earlier this month in a memo to employees. "These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure."

(With inputs from agencies)

