/Is January 1 a bank holiday? Full List of what's open and what's closed on New Year 2026 in US and India

The countdown for New Year Day has begun. With the holidays mode officially clocking in, it is important to be aware of what will be operational and which will be closed on the first day of the year. While it is a federal holiday for those in the United States of America, it is not a gazetted holiday in India. The Indian government marks January 1 is classified as a Restricted Holiday (RH), and several states officially designates January 1 as a public holiday. The stock market is also open for trading but banks and schools are closed in few states.
New Year's Day will be on Thursday in 2026, which means a week day. Below is a list of what will be open and closed on January 1, 2026 in India and the US.
What's open in India on January 1
- Central government offices: Since it is a restricted holiday, all Central government offices are mostly open
- Banks: Except in states like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Northeastern states, where it is a declared holiday, most banks are open.
- Retail shops and malls: Most shopping centers, markets, and malls remain open and often hold New Year sales.
- Restaurants and cafes: Eateries typically operate with normal or extended hours.
- Public transport: Local buses, metros, trains run
- Emergency services: Hospitals, police, ambulances are always open
- Private workplaces: Many private companies choose to remain open (depending on company policy).
- Tourist sites: Attractions are open on January 1
- Stock Markets: Both the BSE and NSE are open for regular trading
What's closed in India on January 1
- Bank branches: In many states, including Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal, physical bank branches close for New Year/related local holidays. However, digital banking services (UPI, mobile banking, ATMs) remain fully operational nationwide
- Government offices: Most central/state government offices observe New Year/holiday schedules and may be closed or on reduced staffing
- Some postal services: Post offices may be on holiday or limited schedule
- Courts: The Supreme Court of India is closed from December 22, 2025, through January 1, 2026, for winter holidays
Trending Stories
What's closed in the US on January 1
- Federal Offices: All non-emergency federal government offices are closed.
- Post Offices: The United States Postal Service (USPS) is closed
- Courts: Both federal and state courts are closed
- Banks: Most brick-and-mortar branches, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase, are closed. Online banking and ATMs remain functional
- Stock Markets: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are completely closed for trading
- UPS: Domestic ground and air delivery services are closed
- FedEx: Most services are closed, with the exception of FedEx Custom Critical
While many retailers stay open, some major chains close to give employees the day off:
- Closed: Costco, Aldi, Trader Joe's, and Sam's Club.
- Open (Hours may vary): Walmart, Target, and most major pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens