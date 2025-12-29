/Is January 1 a bank holiday? Full List of what's open and what's closed on New Year 2026 in US and India

The countdown for New Year Day has begun. With the holidays mode officially clocking in, it is important to be aware of what will be operational and which will be closed on the first day of the year. While it is a federal holiday for those in the United States of America, it is not a gazetted holiday in India. The Indian government marks January 1 is classified as a Restricted Holiday (RH), and several states officially designates January 1 as a public holiday. The stock market is also open for trading but banks and schools are closed in few states.