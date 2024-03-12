Is Bubonic Plague back? US state reports rare death caused by ancient disease

A man in New Mexico succumbed to the bubonic plague, the first such human death from the disease in the state since 2020. The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Friday that the man whose identity remains undisclosed was initially hospitalised after contracting the ancient disease and passed away in the hospital itself.

State Public Health Veterinarian Erin Phipps said: "We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the Lincoln County man who succumbed to plague."

Phipps called it a reminder of the threat posed by this ancient disease and stressed the need for heightened community awareness and proactive measures to prevent its spread.

The circumstances surrounding how the man contracted the disease remain unclear. While the last human plague death in the state occurred in 2020, the most recent case was reported in Torrance County in 2021, according to the health agency.

What is bubonic plague?

The bubonic plague, a bacterial disease transmitted through infected flea bites, can also spread through direct contact with infected animals, including rodents, pets, and wildlife. The Department of Health is reportedly set to conduct outreach in the affected area and perform an environmental assessment to determine any ongoing risk to the public.

Symptoms of the plague in humans include a sudden onset of fever, chills, headache, weakness, and painful swelling of the lymph nodes in various areas.

How to prevent bubonic plague?

Health authorities advice residents to avoid sick or dead rodents, rabbits, and their nests, prevent pets from roaming and hunting, and secure food and water for pets away from wildlife.

Pet owners are encouraged to consult veterinarians about safe flea control products, and prompt veterinary examination is recommended for sick pets. Individuals experiencing unexplained illnesses with sudden and severe fever should seek medical attention promptly.

The incident follows closely after an Oregon resident reportedly contracted the bubonic plague from their cat.

In February, the Deschutes County Health Services revealed that a local resident had the plague, likely transmitted by their symptomatic pet cat. Fortunately, the case was identified and treated early, posing minimal risk to the community, according to health services.