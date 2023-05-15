Irish govt embarrassed as PM Varadkar's partner makes crude jokes during Charles coronation

The presence of top Irish leaders at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III was expected to be a major milestone in the relations between Dublin and London. Leo Varadkar, the taoiseach, President Michael D Higgins and Sinn Féin’s deputy leader, Michelle O’Neill, were among those who attended the event. But it was Varadkar's partner Matt Barrett and his supposedly 'harmless jokes' that may have left the Irish government in an embarrassing spot.

According to reports, Barrett live-blogged his thoughts during the ceremony to his 350-odd followers on a private Instagram group with several crude references.

Barret first posted a photo taken from the Taoiseach’s car as it headed along the Mall. “Holy sh*t I think I’m accidentally crowned king of England,” he joked.

Once inside Westminster Abbey and seated, Barret was presented with a 50-page booklet that detailed the crowing of the king and queen in rather excruciating detail. At page no. 38, a couple of entries in the Order of Service caught Matthew’s eye.

“The queen’s sceptre and rod are brought from the altar by the Right Rev and Right Hon the Lord Chartres GCVO and the Right Rev Rose Hudson Wilkin CD MBE, Bishop of Dover. The queen touches them in turn,” read one of the paragraphs on the page.

Barret, tickled by the phrasing of the paragraph, took a photo and highlighted "the queen touches them in turn" with a green line.

He added, “Sounds like the script to a good night out, tbh (to be honest)," using double-entendre to show his hilarity.

The taoiseach's beloved did not stop here and continued to amuse himself after stumbling upon Right Rev James Newcome, a gentleman who rejoices in the title Clerk of the Closet.

"Clerk of the Closet?" Matthew highlights it in orange and adds, “Had this job until my early 20s,” before pressing send.

The last joke of the ceremony, courtesy of Barret came when King Charles III was presented his crown. Referring to a famous sorting hat scene from the Harry Potter books and movie franchise, Barret said: “Was genuinely half expecting it to shout ‘GRYFFINDOR’”

While Barrett certainly made no friends in the British high circles with his steady drivel, Varadkar did no favours to himself after he was spotted and filmed - picking his nose.

The taoiseach's office is yet to comment on the issue but political opponents have demanded that Varadkar issue an apology on behalf of his partner.

(With inputs from agencies)