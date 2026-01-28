/IRGC as terrorist group? Can EU designate a state military force as terrorist organisation?

Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, said that he would urge the European Union to list Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation. “The losses suffered by the civilian population during the protests require a clear response,” he wrote on X. In response, Iran summoned the minister for what Tehran described as "irresponsible remarks by Italy’s foreign minister" about Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

After the summons, the foreign ministry’s director general for Western Europe warned of what he described as damaging consequences of labelling the Revolutionary Guards and urged Italy to revise what he called ill-considered approaches toward Iran, the reports said.

Meanwhile, Iran's exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi welcomed Tajani's proposal, saying, “I welcome the Italian government’s position on proscribing the IRGC and thank Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani for advancing this in Brussels."

Can EU designate a State Military Force as terrorist group?

Well, the answer is yes. The EU has the right to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organisation. But the decision is possible in strict legal conditions.

IRGC is different

The IRGC is not a non-state militia group like ISIS or Al-Qaeda. It is a formal branch of Iran's armed forces. It is directly embedded in Tehran's state structure. The group is responsible for military, intelligence, and economic activities.

If the EU designates the group as a terrorist organisation, it would mean labelling part of a sovereign state’s military as terrorist - and that move will have serious diplomatic and legal consequences.

When can EU designate a group as terror organiation?

As per the EU law, a group can only be placed on the EU terrorist list under these circumstances:

The decision is taken by a competent judicial authority.

The decision is based on terrorist acts, not just political judgment.

What would happen if EU designate IRGC as terror group?

If the EU succeeds in doing so, all the IRGC-linked entities in the EU could be criminalised. Any support by the IRGC, even indirect ones, could become illegal. Iran could retaliate by targeting EU forces or interests in response to the act.