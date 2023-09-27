Ireland's largest-ever drug seizure valued at $165 million. Here's what happened

Ireland has seized its largest-ever drug haul valued at $165 million. According to a report by the news agency AFP on Wednesday (Sep 27), a cargo ship was stormed by Irish naval forces off the southern coast carrying the multimillion-drug haul. Addressing a press conference, the police said over 2.2 tonnes of cocaine valued at $165 million was found after searching the Panamanian-registered "MV Matthew" vessel.

"This is the largest drug seizure in the history of the State," police spokesperson Justin Kelly said, adding three crew members were arrested and taken into custody. In a statement, Ireland's Justice Minister Helen McEntee said that the drugs on board would have "no doubt been destined for Irish and European markets".

A Joint Task Force comprising members of the @naval_service, @IrishAirCorps, Army Ranger Wing, Revenue Customs Service & @gardainfo have implemented a co-ordinated operation at sea. pic.twitter.com/yPcrjiCOGe — Óglaigh na hÉireann (@defenceforces) September 26, 2023 ×

"It will represent a blow to the organised-crime gangs involved in drug distribution internationally," Justice Minister McEntee added.

Navy fired warning shots before boarding ship

The naval forces had fired warning shots before boarding and escorting the ship to Cork port where it is currently detained. According to a report by the Irish Times, police were tracking the vessel on suspicion it was carrying cocaine from South America and making deliveries of the drug to smaller vessels at sea.

After a fishing trawler ran aground on a sandbank off the southeastern coast last Sunday, police rescued two men from the boat before arresting them on suspicion of organised crime offences.

Police spokesperson Kelly told reporters on Wednesday that such a large shipment would not have entered Ireland's waters without the involvement of an Irish gang, pointing out that a number of gangs in the country had direct links to South America.

(With inputs from agencies)

