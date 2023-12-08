Iraq: Three rockets target US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

At least three rockets targeted the US embassy in Iraq's Baghdad on Friday (Dec 8). According to a report by the news agency AFP, an Iraqi security official said that the three Katyusha rockets landed on the outskirts of the district housing government and diplomatic buildings.

Speaking to AFP, a US military official, who chose to remain anonymous, said that alarms had gone off and that "likely impact sounds" could be heard near the US embassy and Union III base, where troops from the international anti-jihadist coalition are stationed.

"We are still awaiting official reports regarding casualties and damage to infrastructure, if any. We are also awaiting official reporting on the type of attack," the official said.

The embassy urged the Iraqi government to protect its diplomats. "We again call on the government of Iraq... to protect diplomatic and coalition partner personnel and facilities," an embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

This is the first attack against the US embassy in Iraq since the Israel-Hamas war started on Oct 7. Since mid-October, there have been several rocket or drone strikes by pro-Iran groups against American or coalition forces elsewhere in Iraq as well as in Syria.

Friday's attack came a day after Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said during a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Baghdad rejected "any attack on Iraqi territory."

According to a statement from Sudani's office, He also said that the government was committed to ensuring the safety of the international coalition advisers present in Iraq.