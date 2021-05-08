Iraq: Drone attack targetted American forces, says US military

US military on Saturday said that a new drone attack has targetted American forces in Iraq. The military said that the drone was packed with explosives and hit an Iraqi base that housed US troops early on Saturday.

There have been no casualties.

The attack on the Ain Al-Asad air base was the fourth in Iraq in less than week. "Each attack... undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi national sovereignty," said US-led coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto.

