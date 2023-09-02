Iraq: Bus collision in Baghdad kills 18, most victims were Iranian pilgrims

Eighteen people, mostly Iranian pilgrims, were killed in a collision between two minibuses in Iraq's capital city Baghdad late Friday (September 1). Citing local media, the news agency reported that the accident occurred between Dujail and Samarra. Speaking to AFP, a medical official in the Salaheddin province said the minibuses crashed into each other on Friday.

Another hospital official said the victims included 14 Iranians who were Shiite pilgrims, two Afghans and two people who were yet to be identified. The victims also included the two drivers, an official from the area's traffic authority said.

Local media had initially reported a death toll of 16 while 13 others were injured. Millions of Shiite pilgrims, many of them from Iran, head each year to Karbala for Arbaeen, one of the world's biggest religious gatherings. Arbaeen concludes September 6-7 this year.

On September 11 last year, 11 Iranian Shiite pilgrims and their Iraqi driver died when their minibus collided with a truck in Babil province.

AFP reported that on Monday and Tuesday, four road accidents killed 20 people and injured dozens more, mostly Iranian pilgrims. The accidents occurred in the southern provinces of Wassit and Dhi Qar, near the border with Iran.

Conflict, neglect and corruption have left Iraq's infrastructure in disrepair. Officials have said speed, mobile phone use and driving while impaired contribute to crashes.

As per Iraq's health ministry data, road accidents last year claimed the lives of more than 4,900 people, an average of 13 per day.

(With inputs from agencies)

