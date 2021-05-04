Iraq bans terror prank television shows 

Two Iraqi TV shows, which sparked outrage by pranking celebrities with fake suicide vests and staged kidnappings, have been suspended.

The regulators said that the programmes, Tony's Bullet and Raslan's Shooting, breached the broadcast rules.

In one episode of Raslan's Shooting, an actress passed out in fear after having fake explosives strapped to her. Given the constant threat of militant violence in Iraq, viewers criticised the shows as cruel and tone-deaf.

Islamic State, which has lost its territory in Iraq, continues to attack civilians and the military.

Another episode of Raslan's Shooting showed Iraqi international footballer Alaa Mhawi blindfolded and begging for his life.

Responding to criticism last month, one of the show's writers, Dargham Abu Rghif, said, "The scenes are harsh but... if IS [Islamic State] had won, artists would have had a far harder life, and all Iraqis too," reported AFP.

Especially during the month of Ramzan, prank shows are popular throughout the Arab world. Broadcasters often commission special programmes to draw audiences in as they break their fast in the evening.

For going too far, a most-watched show by Egyptian Ramez Galal, has also faced criticism. In one edition he tricked celebrities into believing they were on a sinking ship, surrounded by floating body parts and an approaching shark.

(With input from agencies)