Iran's iconic UNESCO WHS Isfahan's Shah Mosque damaged during restoration

Officials have acknowledged that a mosque in Iran from the 17th century that is recognised as a masterpiece of architecture has been harmed during restoration efforts. The Shah Mosque in Isfahan, which is a part of a United Nations World Heritage site, is thought to be one of the most magnificent in all of Iran. However, in more recent images, one side appears uneven and the characteristic floral patterns do not line up. Although officials admitted the flaws, they claimed they could be fixed.

Mehdi Pakdel, the project's restorer, blamed the failure on issues with the scaffolding that was employed as well as difficulties brought on by the dome's height of 54 metres (177 feet). The mosque was constructed in Isfahan, the third-largest city in the nation, during a period known as its golden age. It is a magnet for Muslim worshipers and tourists from inside and outside Iran thanks to its remarkable vivid blue and yellow patterned tiles.

Also Read: Sri Lankan crisis: Economy lessons India can learn

The mosque is one of four striking structures that make up the huge Naghsh-e Jahan Square, also known as Meidan Imam, in the city's centre. The complex surrounding the square was added to UNESCO's World Heritage Site list in 1979. UNESCO says the mosque is of "particular interest", and "remains the most celebrated example of the colourful architecture which reached its high point in Iran under the Safavid dynasty".

Isfahan is one of the key tourist destinations in the country. As reported by AFP, Alireza Izadi, head of the heritage for the city said, "Supervisors and restorers realised there was damage, especially in the upper part of the dome. We are going to replace the dome tiles because the weight of the scaffolding has damaged their edge."

(with inputs from agencies)

