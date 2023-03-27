Iranian, Saudi foreign ministers to hold talks during Muslim holy month

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud along with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian have decided to hold talks during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan, which is important for Muslims, stated the Saudi state news agency SPA on Monday, under an agreement to restore ties.

The two ministers spoke over the phone for the second time in a few days, said SPA.

“During the call, a number of common issues were discussed in light of the tripartite agreement that was signed in the People’s Republic of China. The two ministers also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting between them during the ongoing month of Ramadan,” SPA stated.

Ramadan will most probably culminate on April 20.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, earlier this month, had agreed to revive the relations between the two nations after years of hostility had threatened security and stability in the Gulf and helped escalate conflicts in the Middle East from Syria to Yemen.

The China-brokered deal between the regional powers Iran and Saudi Arabia has announced after top security officials from the two nations held undisclosed talks.

Analysts said that both countries will benefit from de-escalation as Iran aims to undercut the efforts of the United States to isolate it in the region and the focus of Saudi Arabia has been on economic development.

WATCH | Gravitas: 'No more easy money', Saudi Arabia refuses to bailout Pakistan

Ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran were cut in 2016 after Saudi's embassy in Tehran was stormed amid a dispute between the two nations over the execution of a Shi’ite Muslim cleric in Riyadh.

Iran has been blamed by Saudi Arabia for launching drone and missile attacks on its oil facilities in 2019 as well as for attacking its tankers in Gulf waters. The allegations were denied by Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.