Iranian people’s protests in solidarity with Mahsa Amini spill over worldwide

The Iranian people’s protest against the custodial death of a woman has spilled over abroad, with the diaspora community and activists carrying out agitations against the Tehran government.

In 159 major cities like Auckland, London, Melbourne, New York, Paris, Rome, Seoul, Stockholm, Sydney and Zurich, protestors marched under the slogan “Women, life, liberty” seeking greater freedom and autonomy for women in Iran.

Many of the protesters are Iranians living in exile.

According to reports, the agitators in these cities assembled at the Islamic Republic’s embassies or consulates or main squares, chanting slogans against the regime, such as “Death to the dictator,” in reference to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On Saturday, several thousand people marched in Montreal and other Canadian cities in solidarity with protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's notorious morality police.

In Rome, around 1,000 people took to the streets to vent their anger at the regime.

"With this regime, it is not possible to receive human rights, that's all. Now is the time for all of us to think that we have the ability to change this 43-year-long oppression," Euronews quoted said Sahar, who's been living in Italy for ten years, as saying.

In Berlin, more than 1,000 people gathered, holding placards denouncing the Iranian regime, while in Lisbon, some 200 people chanted "no to dictatorship".

A wave of street violence has gripped Iran since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died days after her arrest for allegedly failing to observe the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Protests were held across the country for a 17th consecutive day on Sunday despite a bloody crackdown that rights groups said has left more than 75 people dead.

The 1500tasvir social media channel shared video footage of large demonstrations in the capital, as well as the shrine city of Mashhad and Kermanshah in the west.

A line of women without hijabs walks down Valiasr Street in Tehran with their scarves in the air.

#مهسا_امینی #MahsaAmini #IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/XBUo9F1rvG — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 1, 2022 ×

Iran has blamed outside forces for the nationwide protests and recently arrested "nine foreign nationals", including from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Poland, along with 256 members of outlawed opposition groups.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: