/Iranian missiles seen over Jordan hours after Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire - Video

Hours after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire in the Israel-Iran war, fresh visuals circulated on social media showing Iranian missiles over Jordan. This came after sirens echoed in northern Israel as the army warned of incoming Iranian missiles. This came after the IDF had said that Tehran had continued its aerial strikes as Iranian missiles had been detected by the Israeli Army later on Tuesday (June 24). The IDF has accused Iran of continuing to strike Israel even after the ceasefire announcement by the US President Donald Trump, which was accepted by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday (June 24) that he had ordered hsi army "to respond forcefully to Iran's violation of the ceasefire" after incoming Iranian missiles were reported by the military. "I instructed the Israeli army to respond forcefully to Iran's violation of the ceasefire by launching powerful strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran," Katz said in a statement.

Further, the Israeli military chief of staff said that a “serious ceasefire violation” was committed by Iran and “we will attack with force.”

A ceasefire?

On Monday (June 23), US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran amid the escalating war between the two nations. He said that the 12-day war could have "destroyed" the Middle East, but was now ending.

“There will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in-progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered ENDED!” Trump wrote on his social media Truth Social.



Iran swiftly rejected Trump's claim, saying there was no ceasefire as of now. “As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around," Araghchi said.

“As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards," The Iranian Foreign Minister added.

'Iran doesn't surrender'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei shared a message on X after Trump's announcement, saying Iran is not a nation that surrenders. “Those who know the Iranian people and their history know that the Iranian nation isn’t a nation that surrenders," Khamenei wrote.