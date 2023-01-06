Iranian lawmaker calls to sever diplomatic ties with United Kingdom

The hardliners in Iran have renewed calls for reducing diplomatic ties with United Kingdom for London's "anti Iranian moves". An Iranian lawmaker said that the Islamic Republic should reduce its ties with UK with respect to the "serious implementation" of a 2011 law that legislatively allows Tehran to reduce diplomatic relations with London.

The development comes amid reports of defaced outer walls of the UK embassy in Tehran with anti-Britain slogans.

Esmail Kowsari, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general and member of the parliament (Majles), demanded the implementation of the 2011 law against the UK and also called on the government to reconsider its ties with Germany and France.

The issue of downgrading Tehran's ties with London had also been discussed at the Iranian parliament in 2009 and 2010. In 2010, ultraconservative lawmakers demanded breaking ties with London altogether.

The motion, however, did not reach final conclusion.

French, UK embassies vandalised in Tehran

This week, the outer walls of French embassy were defaced after Paris-headquartered Charlie Hebdo magazine published caricatures of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian called the cartoons "rude and unethical" and summoned the French ambassador to the Foreign Ministry to hand him a note of protest mindless of the fact that unlike the Islamic Republic, the French government does not intervene in the affairs of independent press

The UK embassy in Tehran also met with a similar fate this week. The developments occurred after the UK, France and Germany took the lead in determining global sanctions against Tehran for its human rights violations post the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Al-Amini.

