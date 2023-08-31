Iranian journalist re-arrested for not wearing headscarf in public ahead of Amini's first death anniversary

Iranian journalist Nazila Maroufian was re-arrested on Wednesday (August 30) for not wearing the headscarf in public, a report by the Tasnim agency said. Maroufian, 23, was arrested for wearing inappropriate clothing in public places, and for publishing these photographs on social media. Maroufian has been arrested many times for not adhering to the country's strict dress code.

On August 13, she walked out of Tehran's Evin prison after spending over a month behind bars, posting on social media a picture of herself without a headscarf and the slogan "Don't accept slavery, you deserve the best!". However, she was detained again at the Qarchak women's prison.

Wednesday's arrest comes just days ahead of the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death on September 16. Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman, died in police custody last September for allegedly violating the dress code sparked months of protests.

Last year, Maroufian interviewed Amini's father Amjad who accused authorities of lying about the circumstances of his daughter's death. However, authorities indicated she died because of a health problem, contesting accusations from the family and activists who have said she suffered a blow to the head while in custody.

Also on Wednesday, local media reported that the trial started for Amini's lawyer Saleh Nikbakht, who is charged with "propaganda against the system."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE