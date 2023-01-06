Iranian drone found to contain part made by US companies: Report

A single Iranian drone shot down in Ukraine has been found to be containing parts manufactured by more than dozen American companies, reported CNN citing an assessment made by Ukranian intelligence. The report said that out of 52 components obtained from the Iranian drone, 40 were found to be manufactured by American companies. The rest 12 were manufactured by companies in other western companies and China.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. After sustained gains in first few months, Russian forces has to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensive. This resulted in Ukraine recapturing thousands of square kilometres of lost land. Russia then resorted to missile and drone attacks.

Iran-made drones have been used by Russia by hundreds in the ongoing conflict. Iran has admitted to providing drones to Russia but has claimed that these drones were provided before the start of Ukraine conflict. International critics are a bit sceptical of this assertion.

US has been imposing sanctions on Iran for years to prevent it from acquiring high-end material and equipment. But now US is planning to ensure better enforceability of these sanctions by asking companies to better monitor where their products end up and if any third party is selling those to bad actors.

