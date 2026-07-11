Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /'Iran will no longer be bound': Tehran warns US over alleged MoU violations

'Iran will no longer be bound': Tehran warns US over alleged MoU violations

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 05:55 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 05:55 IST
'Iran will no longer be bound': Tehran warns US over alleged MoU violations

Image for representation Photograph: (AI Generated)

Story highlights

Iran warns it will abandon the US memorandum of understanding if Washington continues alleged violations, emphasising that maritime navigation and demining operations in the Strait of Hormuz remain exclusively its responsibility.

Iran has warned it may no longer consider itself bound by its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States if Washington continues to violate the terms of the agreement. Speaking on Friday (July 10), Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said Tehran remained committed to implementing the MoU as long as the US fully honoured its obligations.

Also read: Revenge, warnings and Hormuz talks: Iran sends defiant message after Khamenei's death

“Iran remains committed to the faithful implementation of the memorandum of understanding, provided that the United States fully and faithfully complies with its own obligation. However, should the United States continue to violate its obligations under the MoU, Iran will no longer be bound to fulfil its obligations under the MoU,” Iravani said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Satellite images show Iran may be rebuilding nuclear and missile sites damaged in US-Israeli strikes: Report

He also stressed that, under the Islamabad MoU, responsibility for maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, including the planning of all necessary demining operations, rests exclusively with Iran.

“Under the Islamabad MoU, responsibility for maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, including its due planning on all necessary demining operations, rests exclusively with Iran,” he said.

Trending Stories

Also read: 'American citizenship is not for sale': Trump to seek Supreme Court rehearing on birthright citizenship

The remarks come amid continued tensions between Tehran and Washington over the implementation of the memorandum, with Iran signalling that any further alleged breaches by the US could prompt it to reconsider its commitments under the agreement.

Also read: ‘Italy will not join military action against Iran’: Meloni reaffirms ‘very clear line’ on Tehran conflict

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics