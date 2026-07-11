/'Iran will no longer be bound': Tehran warns US over alleged MoU violations

Iran has warned it may no longer consider itself bound by its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States if Washington continues to violate the terms of the agreement. Speaking on Friday (July 10), Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said Tehran remained committed to implementing the MoU as long as the US fully honoured its obligations.

“Iran remains committed to the faithful implementation of the memorandum of understanding, provided that the United States fully and faithfully complies with its own obligation. However, should the United States continue to violate its obligations under the MoU, Iran will no longer be bound to fulfil its obligations under the MoU,” Iravani said.

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He also stressed that, under the Islamabad MoU, responsibility for maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, including the planning of all necessary demining operations, rests exclusively with Iran.

“Under the Islamabad MoU, responsibility for maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, including its due planning on all necessary demining operations, rests exclusively with Iran,” he said.