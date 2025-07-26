/Iran will dilute its enriched uranium IF US lifts all sanctions, says Tehran nuke chief

Amid the diplomatic tensions with the US, Iran has hinted it may dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to 60 per cent if America lifts all sanctions on Tehran, Iran's atomic chief Mohammad Eslami said on Monday (Feb 09).

“In conclusion, in response to a question about the possibility of diluting 60 per cent enriched uranium… the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation said that this depends on whether all sanctions would be lifted in return," the official IRNA news agency reported.

What does 'diluting uranium' mean?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Diluting uranium simply means mixing it with a water blend to reduce the enrichment level. As per the AFP, before US and Israeli strikes on its nuclear facilities in June 2025, Iran had been enriching uranium to 60 per cent, which far exceeded the 3.67 per cent limit that was allowed under a now-defunct nuclear agreement reached with world powers in 2015.