As tensions between US and Iran escalates over violation in the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran on Sunday urged all parties not to interfere in the management of Hormuz. Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz will return to its pre-war capacity within 30 days and "no other body or country bears any responsibility in this regard under the memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and the United States."

"I urge all parties not to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz or in the arrangements being made by the Islamic Republic of Iran to reopen the Strait. They should abide by the signed memorandum of understanding and not allow it to be derailed."

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Araghchi put the responsibility of deescalating tension in Hormuz on US president Donald Trump and "allow the end of the war to take hold there.

"It is the responsibility of the U.S. government, under the commitment it accepted in the memorandum of understanding on its own behalf and on behalf of the Zionist regime, to stop the regime’s attacks, allow the end of the war to take hold there, and ensure a withdrawal from the occupied areas. This is also one of the provisions of Article 1 of the memorandum of understanding, said Araghchi.





Tensions escalate in Strait of Hormuz

The warning by Iran comes amid US military airstrikes on Iranian missile and drone storage sites, along with coastal radar locations, in response to an Iranian drone attack on a commercial cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes followed Iran's June 25 attack on the Singapore-flagged cargo ship M/V Ever Lovely as it was leaving the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast.