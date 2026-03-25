Israeli reports, amplified in US media, are claiming that US President Donald Trump is seeking a one-month ceasefire with Iran. Reports to this effect, published in Israel's Channel 12 and American outlets, should be taken with a pinch of salt as Iranian officials continue to deny that any peace negotiations are taking place. The proposed one-month ceasefire forms part of a broader 15-point plan sent by the US to Iran, the reports claimed. The objective is to use the current five-day pause as a diplomatic window to finalise a wider agreement. This development is being closely watched amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

What Israeli and American media reported about the one-month ceasefire

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussions, Israeli and US media reports claimed that senior US advisers Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are leading the peace efforts. The proposal reportedly includes an immediate 30-day ceasefire that halts all hostilities. It also outlines indirect negotiations during the pause to finalise a 15-point agreement. The structure is being described as similar to past ceasefire arrangements involving Israel in Lebanon and Gaza. The plan was reportedly conveyed to Iran through intermediaries in Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistani prime minister, has publicly offered to facilitate direct or indirect US–Iran talks.

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What the US is seeking from Iran: A hard pill to swallow

The reported US proposal outlines key US demands aimed at long-term regional stability and nuclear non-proliferation, which are highly unlikely to be fully accepted by Iran. It includes the complete dismantling of Iran’s nuclear weapons capability. It requires a permanent commitment that Iran will not pursue nuclear weapons in the future. The plan demands the immediate cessation of uranium enrichment activities. It seeks the transfer or neutralisation of existing enriched uranium stockpiles.

Another condition is that Iran ends funding, arming, and support for regional proxy groups and allied militias. The proposal also includes strict limits on ballistic missile development, allowing it only for self-defence.

It additionally calls for guarantees that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure for international shipping.

What is reportedly being offered to Iran

In exchange, the proposal is said to include incentives for Iran. It offers full relief from existing economic sanctions. It also includes support for civilian nuclear energy development, particularly at the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. The proposal further mentions the removal of the threat of UN “snapback” sanctions against Iran.

‘Iran can’t be trusted': Israeli reaction to the proposal

According to Israeli media reports, officials in Israel were surprised by the timing of the recently announced five-day pause. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not directly address the reported plan but said that Iran’s “current regime” cannot be trusted in any diplomatic agreement. His remarks reflected continued scepticism within Israel’s leadership.

Iran vehemently denies ceasefire talks

Iranian officials have consistently rejected claims of negotiations, ceasefires, or truce discussions with the US or Israel. Authorities in Tehran have described such reports as “bluffs”, “fake news”, or attempts to influence global markets, particularly energy prices. Iran has instead reiterated its own conditions for any future engagement. It is seeking guarantees against further military action. It is also demanding compensation for damages caused. Additionally, it is calling for a full withdrawal of US and Israeli presence from the Gulf region.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.