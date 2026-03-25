Is the Iran war now turning into internet satire? A viral AI movie trailer for "IRAN WAR: The Movie" is mocking global leaders, nuclear fears and war rhetoric as memes take over timelines. Why is this video blowing up? All you need to know.
As ballistic missiles dominate the physical skies, there's a different kind of "strike" being carried out over the digital world. As the Iran war enters its fourth week, and war fatigue sets in, the internet, as always, is responding the only way it knows how. With memes. With satire. With increasingly sharp, almost ruthless humour. What started as scattered jokes has now turned into a full-blown stream of content. Posts, videos, and AI edits are all taking aim at the three warring nations US, Israel, and Iran, each one trying to outdo the last. The latest one to make the internet ROFL is a 136-second AI-generated "movie trailer" style video titled "IRAN WAR: The Movie", which has racked up nearly 400,000 views in hours, and has turned the high-stakes tension of the March 2026 conflict into a Hollywood parody. All you need to know.
The AI-generated video blurs the line between satire and real-time geopolitical commentary. It features flawless deepfakes—including Benjamin Netanyahu as Liam Neeson and Ali Khamenei as a Gandalf-inspired wizard—the video mocks the United States and Israel's decades-long "two weeks away" rhetoric surrounding Middle East escalation. From the "Straight Outta Hormuz" action sequences to the "two weeks away" punchline, the viral clip is the ultimate over-the-top action-film parody.
The video opens like a polished war drama.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Paul Giamatti), appears on screen, locked in a tense exchange with US President Donald Trump (Liam Neeson).
“Sir, they’re about to go nuclear,” Netanyahu says, the line landing over slow, pulsing music that feels straight out of a thriller. Trump answers, measured but urgent. “How long do we have?”
The answer comes quickly. “They’re two weeks away.” For a second, it plays completely straight. Then the scene shifts, and the tone quietly flips.
Donald Trump, also recreated through AI, asks, "How long do we have?" The reply comes without hesitation, "They’re two weeks away." Then comes the twist.
Trump pauses, looking serious, and asks, "How two weeks away are they?" The answer lands like the punchline the whole scene was building toward. "Even more two weeks away than they were five years ago."
The "two weeks away" bit is a direct, satirical jab at one of the longest-running and most mocked memes in Middle East geopolitics: the recurring claim that Iran is (or was) just days or weeks away from building a nuclear weapon.
The video also pokes fun at slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Ian McKellen - who played Professor Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies). Khamenei’s son, the new Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is played by a deepfaked Jake Gyllenhaal.
Ali Khamenei, seated on a throne, turns to his son. The music softens as he says, "Son, if anything happens to me, continue my work," before slipping back into the running joke that threads through the entire video. "We’re only two weeks away."
Mojtaba, also deepfaked, nods and says, "I will continue, Inshallah." The elder Khamenei, who was killed on Day 1 of the Iran war, then suspensfully reveals his (survival) plan, "Now I’ll go to where no one can find me," adding after a dramatic pause, "My office on the third floor, right by that really big window."
And just like that, the gravity collapses into absurdity.
Another epic clip from the video shows Trump proclaiming with confidence, "They don't have the b**ls" when told by Marco Rubio (Genry Goulding) that "they (Iran) will close the Strait of Hormuz". The very next second, his Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, can be seen telling someone on the phone, "They just closed the Strait of Hormuz".
This scene is an apparent nod to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's admittance during a congressional hearing last week. During the Senate Intelligence Committee, she noted that the intelligence community had a "longstanding assessment" that Iran "would likely hold the Strait of Hormuz".
JD Vance's war reluctance also makes an appearance in the dramatic video. Vance (played by Zach Galifianakis) hides his face behind a curtain, pleading, "Please keep me out of this...no one likes this war," before adding, "and I wanna be president one day".
This is an obvious reference to the US VP's statement "Nobody likes war," during an event in Michigan after the sudden resignation of US counterterrorism chief, Joe Kent. Additionally, reports suggest Vance, who has built much of his political identity around scepticism of US involvement in overseas conflicts, particularly after his brief deployment in Iraq as a Marine, was against the war initially.
However, since then, he has accused the press of trying to drive a wedge between him and the president. “You’re trying to drive a wedge between members of the administration, between me and the president," and has come out to back Trump.
Let's not forget the internet's favourite casting in this video, Dame Judie Dench as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The scene with the UK PM is all about the world's most critical oil chokepoint - the Strait of Hormuz.
The narrow waterway, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, has been blockaded by Iran since the beginning of this war. In the video, Trump can be seen asking Starmer to "send a boat or something", only to be rejected and told ", You're the most powerful military in the world, you send your own boats.
In March 2026, the United Kingdom, led by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, officially declined US President Donald Trump’s request to deploy Royal Navy warships to the Strait of Hormuz. The request was part of a US effort to form a multinational naval coalition to reopen the strategic waterway.
Within hours of being posted, the video drew hundreds of thousands of views, along with thousands of likes and comments. Some users described it as "Absolute Cinema," while others said it felt uncomfortably close to reality. "This is so good but also so depressing," said another.
This 2:16-minute clip has already racked up 385k+ views, 8.9k likes, and hundreds of quotes/replies in just a few hours. Netizens called it "the best and worst thing I’ve seen," "Oscar + Razzie material," and "I’d pay to watch the full movie."