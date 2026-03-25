Donald Trump, also recreated through AI, asks, "How long do we have?" The reply comes without hesitation, "They’re two weeks away." Then comes the twist.

Trump pauses, looking serious, and asks, "How two weeks away are they?" The answer lands like the punchline the whole scene was building toward. "Even more two weeks away than they were five years ago."

The "two weeks away" bit is a direct, satirical jab at one of the longest-running and most mocked memes in Middle East geopolitics: the recurring claim that Iran is (or was) just days or weeks away from building a nuclear weapon.

You can watch the viral video HERE