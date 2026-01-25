/Iran vs US: 'If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind', Tehran's warning to Washington

The Islamic Republic of Iran issued a stark warning on Sunday (Jan 25) for the US amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions. The message was sent via a mural in Enghelab Square in Tehran, depicting damaged aircraft on the deck of a US aircraft carrier alongside the message: “If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind." This came amid the tensions as the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and accompanying warships moved closer to the region. The American Donald Trump has said that the measure is precautionary. He said the ships are being positioned “just in case" he decides to take military action.

“We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use it," Trump said on Thursday. Enghelab Square is often used by the Iranian authorities for state-organised gatherings, with its murals often changed to reflect political messages. On Saturday (Jan 24), the commander of Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the force was “more ready than ever, finger on the trigger."

The US-Iran tensions have come amid a nationwide protest in the Islamic Republic. Over 36,500 Iranians have been reported killed by the security forces during a nationwide crackdown on demonstrators on January 8 and 9. As per the classified government documents and other evidence reviewed by Iran International’s Editorial Board. Although the data is not confirmed yet, if it's confirmed, this would be the deadliest two-day massacre of protesters on record.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per the data obtained by Iran International from Iran’s security agencies and field reports, the outlet had reported at least 12,000 deaths. According to the documents, security forces confronted demonstrators in more than 400 cities and towns, with over 4,000 sites of clashes reported nationwide.

Interior Ministry documents seen by Iran International showed the death toll rising from at least 27,500 in reports to parliament on January 21 to more than 36,500 in subsequent intelligence reports to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.