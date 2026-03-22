After the US President threatened Tehran and gave a deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday (March 22) cautioned that Iran would irreversibly destroy vital infrastructure across the Gulf region if the US and Israel attacked it.

"Immediately after power plants and infrastructure in our country are targeted, vital infrastructure as well as energy and oil infrastructure across the entire region will be considered legitimate targets and will be irreversibly destroyed," Ghalibaf said in a post on X.

He warned that oil prices would then "rise for a long time".

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This statement follows US President Donald Trump’s latest 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, issued on Saturday, warning that the United States will "obliterate" Iran's power plants, starting with the largest first, if the Strait of Hormuz is not fully reopened.

Based on the timing of the post, the 48-hour window is set to expire around late Monday night, as global oil prices surge due to the effective closure of the waterway during the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The US President came under intense domestic and international pressure from rising energy prices, with crude oil reaching above $100 since the start of the war on February 28. Confusing messaging from Trump also led to more volatility, as he kept the US stance on Hormuz unclear. Earlier, he demanded multilateral naval support from European allies to force open the vital waterway. After being snubbed by partners, he said that Washington is not concerned about it, as it does not depend on the strait for its energy requirements.

The war, triggered by joint US-Israeli strikes targeting top Iranian leadership in an apparent attempt to spark regime change, and key strategic and military locations, entered its third week.

Despite the US and Israel killing its top leadership and targeting key infrastructure, Iran remains defiant. It has adopted a tit-for-tat strategy by attacking oil and energy facilities across Gulf nations and surprised the US by targeting the Diego Garcia military base, which is around 4,000 km away from Iran. This showcased Tehran's missile capabilities, which the US had claimed were significantly reduced in its strikes.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos. )