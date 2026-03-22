/‘Root of current situation in Hormuz’: Iran blames US, Israel, says ready to cooperate with IMO for Gulf maritime safety

Iranian representative to the United Nations ‌International Maritime Organisation on Sunday (Mar 22) said that Tehran is ready to cooperate with the ‌maritime agency to improve safety and protect seafarers in the Gulf amid the ongoing hostilities. Ali Mousavi added that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all shipping vessels except those linked to the Islamic Republic’s enemies. He also blamed the US and Israeli attacks for the current situation of the strategic waterway. This comes after US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Mar 21) gave an ultimatum to Tehran, demanding the opening of the strait and threatening to “obliterate” the country’s power plants.

According to the semi-official ⁠Mehr news agency, Ali Mousavi said that the passage through the narrow waterway was possible by coordinating security and safety arrangements with Iran. He said, “Diplomacy ‌remains Iran’s priority. However, a complete cessation of aggression as well as mutual trust and ‌confidence are more important.” Mousavi said that the “root of current situation ‌in Strait of Hormuz” was Israeli and US attacks against Iran.

Trump gives ultimatum to Iran

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As the hostilities in West Asia continue, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Mar 21) issued a stark warning to Iran, giving Tehran a 48-hour deadline to fully reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Trump also threatened to “obliterate” the country’s power plants if his demands are not met by Iran.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST.”

In response, Iran's military on Sunday (Mar 22) renewed threats against the region’s infrastructure, warning to strike energy, information technology and desalination sites.

“Following previous warnings, if Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is violated by the enemy, all energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region will be targeted,” the Iranian military’s operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement carried by Fars news agency.

Strait of Hormuz crisis

Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran has shut down the Strait of Hormuz and warned that any vessel attempting to pass could be targeted and set on fire, with several oil tankers being hit in recent days. In recent days, at least 3 India-flagged LPG tankers have crossed the strait after discussions with Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz is the only maritime outlet for ports located in the Persian Gulf. Its blockage has significantly affected global energy supply, triggering a sharp rise in oil prices.