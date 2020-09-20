Iran vows 'hit' on all involved in US killing of top general

The chief of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has threatened to go after everyone who had a role in a top general's January killing during a US drone strike in Iraq.

The guard's website quoted Gen. Hossein Salami as saying, "Mr. Trump! Our revenge for martyrdom of our great general is obvious, serious and real."

In January, Iran had launched a ballistic missile attack targetting US soldiers in Iraq in response to the fatal drone strike.

US President Donald Trump has stepped up economic pressure on Iran with sanctions since he pulled the United States out of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

Trump warned this week that Washington would respond in a befitting manner to any Iranian attempts to take revenge for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani. He tweeted, "If they hit us in any way, any form, written instructions already done we're going to hit them 1000 times harder."

This also came in the backdrop of reports that said Iran was plotting to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa in retaliation for Soleimani's killing at Baghdad's airport at the beginning of the year.

"We took out the world's number one terrorist and the mass murderer of American troops and many, many troops and many people all over the world," Trump had said. "Qasem Soleimani is dead. He's dead. Bad guy. Bad guy. Very bad guy."

Salami, on the other hand, rejected the report of an Iranian plot to assassinate Ambassador Lana Marks. He, however, clarified that Iran does intend to avenge the general's death.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has announced all UN Sanctions against Iran were restored -- a move other nations reject as illegal.

The administration on Saturday said that its triggering of the "snapback" mechanism in the UN Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 Iran nuclear deal had taken effect at 8 pm Eastern Time.



