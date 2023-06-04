Iran trains its guns on West as it seeks to build closer ties with BRICS nations

Defending Iran’s tough stance against the West, the country’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday affirmed a lenient approach would only invite more hostilities from Tehran’s enemies. Ayatollah Khamenei was speaking at an event marking the death of his predecessor and the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Khamenei said, “Some people are mistaken to think if we back down from our stances in certain cases that will cause the enmity of the US, the global arrogance, or Israel toward us to diminish.” “This is a mistake,” he added. Thugs and Villains responsible for anti-establishment protests: Khamenei Khamenei also referred to massive anti-government protests that erupted last year following the murder of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran’s morality police. He said the protests were organised and fuelled by anti-Iran foreign powers. “Thugs and villains did what they did and malicious individuals chanted such slogans,” Khamenei said.

He added, “According to their plot they thought the Islamic Republic was finished and they could take the Iranian nation as servants. These fools, once again, were wrong. Once again, they failed to know our people.” Iran facing a massive economic crisis Iran is amidst the longest economic crisis the country has faced in decades, triggered by former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and ensuing sanctions on the Iranian regime. However, the sanctions have so far failed to exact any concessions from the Iranian government. The country has significantly boosted its nuclear weapon programme ever since.

Watch: Iran: Nation continues to crackdown on anti-govt protesters × Also, Iran has joined the ranks of Russia, North Korea and China in vehemently opposing the West on every international platform, including the UN. Iran’s bid to join BRICS Meanwhile, Iran has stepped up efforts to integrate its economy with BRICS nations, a bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian recently attended a foreign ministers’ summit of BRICS nations in South Africa.