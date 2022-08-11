Iran training Russian officials to use its combat drones: Report

According to reports, Iran has begun training Russian officials to use its advanced drones amid the Ukraine war.

Iran is reportedly set to send hundreds of drones to Russia as Kremlin seeks to gain the upper hand in the Ukraine campaign which has dragged on for months without a clear sign of Russian victory.

Reports quoting declassified intelligence reports in the US media claimed that Russia and Iran were engaged in secret talks to use drones.

However, the development has been denied by both Russia and Iran.

Ukraine has been using Turkish-made Bayraktar drones to devastating effect for the past five months ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin declared his "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24.

Russian officials had reportedly visited Iran to assess the drones with reports indicating Putin's regime was eyeing the Shahed-129 and Shahed-191. National security adviser Jake Sullivan had earlier cautioned against growing closeness between Iran and Russia last month.

Jake Sullivan informed that Russian officials had visited Iran twice and they were seen at the Kashan airfield. Sullivan added that Russian officials had "received a showcase of Iranian-attack capable UAVs". The US had also released pictures of Russian officials.

The latest move by Russia comes as reports said Turkey's Baykar which makes the deadly Bayraktar drones may build a drone factory in Ukraine. The US has provided several long-range missiles to Ukraine in the ongoing war with Russia including the Himar precision-guided missiles and has promised the Zelensky government several types of small drones.

(With inputs from Agencies)

