Iran to sign memorandum to become Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member: Report

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, said Iran might sign a memorandum of commitment to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Tehran Times reported on Sunday (September 11). SCO is scheduled to take place between September 15 and 16.

Zakharova stated it would allow Iran to ratify the SCO's founding documents and international agreements. Tehran Times also added that as per the information obtained by it, Iran will take the necessary steps toward becoming an SCO member. However, the procedure takes almost two years to be fulfilled.

Zakharova has hinted that agreements on awarding Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia the status of dialogue partners had been prepared for signing. The report mentioned that the negotiations on Bahrain, the Maldives, and other states would follow.

Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are the current full members of the organisation. The bloc also has observer members and other aspirants.

Modi to attend SCO regional security bloc summit

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a summit of the regional security bloc SCO next week, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement added that PM Modi is likely to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit during a two-day visit to Uzbekistan, which is hosting the event, from September 15. India handed in its membership request in 2013 but became a member in 2017.

According to media reports, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi are all expected to attend the SCO's 22nd meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)

