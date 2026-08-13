/Iran to send three satellites into space this year | Gravitas

Iran is pushing deeper into two arenas that could shape its strategic future space and critical minerals.

Tehran is aiming to put three satellites into orbit in a single launch while simultaneously working with China to develop rare-earth resources vital to modern military technology.

The moves signal an effort to build technological capabilities domestically, especially as tensions with the United States remain unresolved.

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Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology told Iranian media Tehran plans to launch three satellites from its Martyr Soleimani Constellation before March 2027.

The planned constellation will ultimately contain 24 satellites, 18 operational spacecraft, and six reserves.

The Iranian minister says putting three satellites into orbit together would strengthen Iran's ability to provide stable communications and uninterrupted services.

Iran has in the past relied on its ally Russia to put satellites in orbit, especially in recent years.

In December last year, a Russian rocket launched three Iranian earth-observation satellites from a Russian space launch facility in the Amur Oblast.

Iran is also developing low-earth-orbit satellites for communications and remote sensing while expanding the use of space technology in telecommunications, environmental monitoring, and land-resource management.

Iranian officials increasingly view the space sector as critical national infrastructure, and Tehran is constructing the Chabahar Space Centre in the country's southeast.

But Iran is also looking to strengthen another strategic asset: rare earths.

According to reports in Chinese media, China is sending scientists to Iran for rare earth exploration and processing.

Rare earths are a group of metals essential to many advanced defence systems, including radar, missiles, fighter aircraft, and sophisticated electronics. Iran's geology could offer significant rare earth deposits.

Exploration has reportedly identified rare-earth anomalies across around 7,000 square kilometres of central Iran, including areas associated with iron ore and phosphate formations.