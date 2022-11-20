Iran to manufacture drones for Ukraine war on Russian soil: Report

A fortnight after Iran admitted to having delivered drones to Russia, the two countries have reached an agreement to manufacture the unmanned weaponised aircraft on Russian soil, per a report by The Washington Post.

"Russian and Iranian officials finalised the deal during a meeting in Iran in early November, and the two countries are moving rapidly to transfer designs and key components that could allow production to begin within months," the publication reported while quoting three anonymous officials.

The deal will help Russia increase its stockpile of weapons of destruction that have seemingly changed the tide in the war.

The report added that once the deal is finalised, it will deepen the Russia-Iran alliance which has only grown stronger in recent months.

Why Russia needed Iranian drones?

The eight-month-long war had depleted Russia's weapon arsenal. It was looking for alternatives to not only mount a comeback but to also send a message to the Western world that it was not out of the war, yet.

After Ukraine regained significant ground by pushing Russian troops, forcing Putin to call for partial mobilisation, Moscow closed the gap by bombarding Ukrainian cities and towns with deadly Iranian drones, according to news reports.

Initially, both Tehran and Moscow remained tight-lipped regarding the drones with both parties not willing to admit that the drones were supplied and used.

Iran admits to supplying the drones

However, earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian admitted that Iran had indeed supplied a limited number of drones.

"We supplied Russia with a limited number of drones months before the war in Ukraine," said Amir-Abdollahian.

"In a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian foreign minister last week, we agreed that if there was evidence (of Moscow's use of Iranian drones), he would provide it to us," Amir-Abdollahian said.

Apart from the drones, Iran is expected to deliver short-range ballistic missiles viz. Fateh-110 and its advanced version such as Zolfaghar to Kremlin as well, according to multiple reports.

