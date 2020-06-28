Iran to hand over black boxes of downed Ukraine jet to France for analysis

Iran told the U.N.’s aviation agency that it would send black boxes from a downed Ukrainian jetliner to Paris for analysis, once countries involved in the investigation agree.

The other countries involved are Ukraine, Canada and the United States. Canada previously pressed Iran to send the black boxes to France for analysis.

“An Iranian aviation team will transfer the black boxes to France and data extraction will begin on July 20, if nothing happens out of the ordinary,” Mohsen Baharvand, the deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, was quoted as saying by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

Iran has advised today’s ICAO Council Session that #PS752 black boxes are to be read-out in France on 20 July, employing #COVID19 protocols while assuring the participation of representatives from all countries involved. ICAO advisors will continue supporting all parties. — ICAO (@icao) June 26, 2020 ×

After initially denying any responsibility for the crash, Iranian officials were forced to admit that an IRGC air defence battery unintentionally shot down the airliner minutes after departing Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport amid heightened tensions with US forces in neighbouring Iraq.

Iran has requested help with repairing and downloading data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder and the Flight Data Recorder of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, the Civil Aviation Safety Investigation Authority tweeted.

However, Iran has refused to hand over the flight recorders from the Ukraine International Airlines flight, which was shot down on January 8 near Tehran by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, killing 176 people including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.