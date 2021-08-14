Iran tightens Covid restrictions as coronavirus cases and deaths surge

Iranian authorities announced new measures on Saturday to control COVID-19 as deaths and infections continue to rise.

Islamic republic is trying to contain what the officials have dubbed a "fifth wave" of the virus, caused by the highly infectious Delta variant.

As per Iran's national coronavirus task force's orders, all non-essential businesses, government offices, and banks will have to close their doors from Monday until the end of next Saturday.

Alireza Raisi, the spokesman for the Covid task force, said travelling by car between provinces would be prohibited starting at noon on Sunday (0730 GMT) and lasting until August 27.

Authorities said the restrictions would have no impact on outdoor ceremonies held during two Shiite religious commemorations next week.

Iranian officials have opted to impose smaller measures, such as temporary travel bans and business closures, instead of a full lockdown on their 83 million citizens.

Deadliest outbreak

The country which has suffered the deadliest outbreak in the Middle East, officially recorded over 97,000 deaths and more than 4.38 million infections, with daily records having been broken several times this month.

Health authorities have acknowledged official figures understate the country's true death toll.

Criticism that the inoculation campaign began too late has started pouring in as Iran's health system struggles to cope with the rising number of cases.

The health ministry reported Saturday that about 14.7 million in Iran have received a first dose of the vaccine, but only 3.8 million have received a second dose.

In addition to Sinopharm, Iran administers Sputnik V from Russia, Bharat Biotech from India, and AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines.

Although two locally-made vaccines have been approved for emergency use, the only mass-produced one, COVIran Barekat, is in short supply.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has suggested that 60 million additional vaccine doses would need to be imported due to the unfavourable coronavirus situation.

In a meeting of the COVID-19 task force on Saturday, Raisi noted that 30 million doses would be imported and available "in a short time".

Iran's officials have said that due to the US sanctions, the country struggles to import vaccines as transferring money overseas has been problematic.

