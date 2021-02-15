Iran threatens to block IAEA inspections if nuclear deal terms not met

Iran on Monday said that it will block snap inspection by IAEA from next week if other parties to 2015 nuclear deal don't fulfil their obligations.

"If others do not fulfil their obligations by Feb. 21, the government is obliged to suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

"It does not mean ending all inspections by the U.N. nuclear watchdog...All these steps are reversible if the other party changes its path and honours its obligations," he said, alluding to the United States.

Biden administration has already indicated that US would re-enter the nuclear deal. Donald Trump had pulled US out of the deal.

Under the deal, Iran agreed to curbs on its uranium enrichment programme in return for the lifting of sanctions.

After Trump quit and reimposed sanctions, Iran began violating some limits in the deal. Washington and Tehran now disagree over how best to restore the accord, with both sides demanding the other side act first to return to compliance.

Despite Iran's public hard line that Washington must take the first step, several Iranian officials told Reuters last week that the mounting economic pain of U.S. sanctions may push Tehran to be flexible on terms for restoring the nuclear deal.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said last week Doha was in consultations to help salvage the deal, and Iranian state media said he would meet Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Monday.

"We welcome efforts by friendly countries like Qatar ... There have been consultations between Tehran and Doha at various levels," Khatibzadeh said.

The nuclear deal granted wide-ranging access to the International Atomic Energy Agency to gather information on Iran’s nuclear activities. But under a law enacted last year, Iran's government is obliged to revoke that access on Feb. 21 if other parties are not complying with the nuclear deal.



