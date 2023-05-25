Iran test-fires 2,000-km range ballistic missile, enough to cover Israel, US bases

Iran on Thursday claimed that it has successfully test-fired a ballistic missile with a potential range of 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) which, it said, can cover the bases of its arch-rival Israel and the United States in the region.

The announcement came two days after Israel's chief of armed forces raised the prospect of "action" against Tehran over its nuclear programme.

The long-range missile dubbed Kheibar—which is the latest version of the Khorramshahr and Iran’s longest-range missile to date — was unveiled alongside a replica of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City, in a live broadcast on state television.

According to state media, Kheibar is “a liquid fuel missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers and a 1,500-kilogram warhead.”

The speed of the tactical missile is said to have the ability to “reach Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and Mach 8 inside the atmosphere.”

According to state media, the speed of the high-mobility tactical missile “can reach Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and Mach 8 inside the atmosphere.”

The name draws references to the ancient town of Khaybar, which is located in modern-day Saudi Arabia. The place is known for a decisive 7th-century battle in which the army of Prophet Muhammad defeated thousands of Jewish residents, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported. Iran unveils the newest generation of Khorramshahr ballistic missile, a medium-range precision-guided projectile named Kheibar pic.twitter.com/Wz214e6NfJ — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) May 25, 2023 × Iran’s defense minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani said the missile was launched as part of the moves to “provide comprehensive support to our friends and countries that are on the path of fighting against the domination system.”

“Our message to Iran’s enemies is that we will defend the country and its achievements,” Ashtiani said, adding, “Our message to our friends is that we want to help regional stability.”

The Islamic Republic asserted that it will further develop its "defensive" missile programme despite US and European opposition. Israel cautions war The latest development comes days after Israel’s top military commander Halevi cautioned that Iran was drawing close to the point when Israel would be forced to act against its nuclear program.

“Iran has made more progress in uranium enrichment than ever before. We are also closely examining other aspects of the [Iranians’] path to nuclear capability,” Herzi said at a conference hosted by the Institute for Policy and Strategy of Reichman University in Herzliya, Times of Israel reported.

“Without going into details, there are possible negative developments on the horizon that could prompt action,” Halevi said.

(With inputs from agencies)