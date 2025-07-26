/Iran terrorist attack: What is Jaish al-Adl? What is its Pakistan connection?

At least five people were killed and 13 were injured after unidentified gunmen threw a hand grenade into a courthouse in Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan province on Saturday. Three attackers were also killed in retaliatory firing. Jaish al-Adl (Arabic for Army of Justice), a Baloch armed group based in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack on its Telegram account.

The attackers attempted to enter the court building disguised as visitors. Sistan-Baluchestan is home to Iran's Baloch minority. The province is located on Iran's restive borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Some armed groups claim they fight for the rights and autonomy of minorities in the province.

What is Jaish al-Adl?

Jaish al-Adl is a militant group involved in spreading terrorism in Iran. It has been active since 2014 and is the bone of contention between Iran and Pakistan. Iran and Pakistan share a long and porous border. Iran accuses Pakistan of fostering elements inimical to Tehran.

Tehran accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to Jaish al-Adl militants. Earlier this year, Iran launched strikes at alleged Jaish al-Adl bases in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

According to reports, Jaish al-Adl is the new version of a group called Jundullah. The ultra-orthodox Sunni terrorist group was disbanded in 2010 in Iran.