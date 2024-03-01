Iran: Khamenei cast his ballot in parliamentary elections, 1st since protests over Mahsa Amini's death

Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei cast his ballot in Tehran on Friday (March 1) and urged the people to participate in the parliamentary elections as over 15,000 candidates compete for seats in the 290-member parliament.

“Pay attention to this, make friends happy and disappoint the evil-wishers,” he reportedly said as he cast his vote at the ballot box. The electoral process of the Islamic Consultative Assembly holds immense importance and is conducted every four years. Iranians partake in selecting politicians for the parliament, while the 88 seats Assembly of Experts, responsible for choosing the supreme leader, undergoes selection every eight years.

The parliamentary elections mark the first since the 2022 protests sparked by mandatory hijab laws following the tragic death of Mahsa Amini. There are uncertainties surrounding the voter turnout for this election after the massive protests which received world wide condemnation, including from the United States.

This election also includes the selection of new members for Iran's Assembly of Experts. Media reports said that the initial results are anticipated as early as Saturday (March 2).

Notably, according to Iran's law, the parliament oversees the executive branch however the ultimate authority in Iran rests with its supreme leader, wielding absolute power in practice.

Protests over Mahsa Amini's death

Mahsa Amini was allegedly subjected to violence and abuse by the authorities. Her case symbolised the broader discontent with the oppressive enforcement of hijab laws and the treatment of women in Iranian society.

Protesters took to the streets in various cities, demanding justice for Mahsa Amini and calling for an end to the mandatory hijab laws. The demonstrations gained momentum through social media and garnered international support, drawing attention to the plight of women in Iran and the need for reform.