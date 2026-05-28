/Iran says 'return to war with US unlikely' as Trump warns Washington could 'finish the job' if deal fails

Iran said on Wednesday (May 27) that a return to war with the United States appeared unlikely as both sides moved cautiously toward a possible agreement. However, US President Donald Trump said he remained dissatisfied with Tehran’s latest proposal. Trump warned that Washington could be forced to ‘finish the job’ if a stronger agreement is not achieved, despite growing optimism surrounding a deal that could reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz trade route and stabilize global oil markets. Since an April 8 ceasefire paused the fighting, negotiations aimed at ending the conflict and restoring shipping through the strategically vital waterway have struggled to advance, contributing to uncertainty in the global economy.

Senior Revolutionary Guards official Mohammad Akbarzadeh said the possibility of renewed conflict was low due to 'the enemy's weakness'. Still, he warned Iran’s military was ‘lying in wait with full magazines’ if attacked, according to Tasnim News Agency. Speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said he was not rushing into an agreement even though he recently suggested a deal was near. "Iran is very much intent; they want very much to make a deal. So far, they haven't gotten there. We're not satisfied with it, but we will be," he said. "Either that or we'll have to just finish the job."

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The regional conflict started in late February after US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran, escalating tensions across the Middle East and driving oil prices sharply higher. However, expectations of diplomatic progress between Tehran and Washington pushed benchmark oil prices down by more than 5 per cent on Wednesday. Additional optimism emerged after Iranian state television reported that Washington had agreed in a draft framework to end its naval blockade on Iran, restore passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and withdraw US forces from the Gulf region.

The report referenced what it called a possible memorandum of understanding, though the White House dismissed the claims as ‘a complete fabrication’. A day earlier, Tehran accused Washington of violating the ceasefire and warned it was ready to respond following the most intense strikes since the truce started. The US military said it had conducted ‘self-defence strikes’ overnight on Monday into Tuesday against Iranian missile facilities and mine-laying boats. Iran’s intelligence ministry also accused the US and Israel of attempting to overthrow the Islamic Republic and divide the country through sabotage and internal unrest.

Iran and the US have exchanged increasingly sharp rhetoric in recent weeks while attempting to negotiate a settlement, with mediation efforts reportedly led by Pakistan. Major disagreements remain unresolved, particularly concerning control of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme. On Wednesday, the Revolutionary Guards' navy declared that only ships willing to abide by Iranian orders would be permitted to move through the waterway. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that a peace agreement was still possible and that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen ‘one way or the other’.