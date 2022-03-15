Iran says it foiled sabotage by an Israeli-recruited network at a nuclear facility

On Monday, Iranian state television stated that security forces had foiled a plot by an Israeli-backed network to sabotage the country's important Fordow nuclear site, and that the authorities had made multiple arrests.

According to the article, the Mossad also recruited a neighbour of a facility technician who received specific training to carry out the operation.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out many strikes on nuclear-related facilities and assassinating its nuclear scientists in recent years.

The charges have not been confirmed or rejected by Israel.

According to Iraqi security officials, Iran fired up to 12 missiles against the US consulate in Erbil, Iraq's northern metropolis.

Later on Sunday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued a statement saying they were targeting Israeli "strategic centres" in Erbil, according to state media.

"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive, and destructive response," the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)